APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas

KOB.com Web Staff
March 08, 2018 08:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A motorcyclist died after a crash at the intersection of Menaul Boulevard and Cardenas Drive in northeast Albuquerque early Thursday evening, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Advertisement

The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. just east of San Mateo. APD says the motorcycle headed east on Menaul toward Cardenas when a Ford truck turned south at the intersection.

When the truck turned, APD says the motorcycle ran into the rear passenger-side door. The motorcyclist did wear a helmet, but he died at the scene. Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

Officers shut down the eastbound lanes have closed as they investigated.

APD enrt accident involving m/c at Cardenas / Menaul , all eastbound traffic has been shut down

— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) March 8, 2018


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 08, 2018 08:47 PM
Created: March 08, 2018 04:55 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Victim identified in homicide investigation on ABQ outskirts
Larry Phillips
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
Police warn of license plate thieves
Police warn of license plate thieves
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash

Advertisement




Trump's tariffs could significantly impact local breweries
Trump's tariffs could significantly impact local breweries
Bogus state inspector trying to extort nail salons
Bogus state inspector trying to extort nail salons
Estancia officer loses everything in house fire
Estancia officer loses everything in house fire
Local students share their thoughts on school safety
Local students share their thoughts on school safety
Lobo fan excitement high at conference tournament
Lobo fan excitement high at conference tournament
 