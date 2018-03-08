APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Menaul, Cardenas
KOB.com Web Staff
March 08, 2018 08:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A motorcyclist died after a crash at the intersection of Menaul Boulevard and Cardenas Drive in northeast Albuquerque early Thursday evening, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. just east of San Mateo. APD says the motorcycle headed east on Menaul toward Cardenas when a Ford truck turned south at the intersection.
When the truck turned, APD says the motorcycle ran into the rear passenger-side door. The motorcyclist did wear a helmet, but he died at the scene. Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.
Officers shut down the eastbound lanes have closed as they investigated.
