Crews cleaning up fuel spill near Rio Bravo/I-25
KOB.com Web Staff
February 18, 2018 04:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Emergency crews have been spending multiple hours on Sunday cleaning up a large fuel spill caused when a semi-truck rolled over near Rio Bravo and I-25.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Meanwhile, the intersection is closed while crews pick up and transfer the remaining puddles of fuel.
The intersection is expected to open back up early Sunday evening, as early as 5 p.m.
Updated: February 18, 2018 04:28 PM
Created: February 18, 2018 03:50 PM
