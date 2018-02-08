Lawnmower sparks small fire in Bosque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lawnmower sparks small fire in Bosque

Eddie Garcia
February 08, 2018 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Any time there's a visible plume of billowing smoke coming from the Bosque, it's cause for concern.

Advertisement

Especially in a severe drought.

Especially for those like Scott Schaffer, who lives right next door like.

"I was driving back across the bridge, saw a plume of smoke and called 911," Schaffer said.

Firefighters from Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, quickly jumped into action, knocking down the small fire in less than an hour. According to a county fire spokesman, the cause was a malfunctioning lawnmower operated by county open space.

It was not what Gary and Anne Frale were expecting, on their morning stroll.

"Very surprising. I thought somebody flipped a cigarette or something," Gary Frale said.

"That's what we were thinking because there was no lightning or anything," added Anne Frale.

Although the burn scar appears extremely small, there's a bigger message here. Advancing, severe drought is only worsening throughout the state.

"Well if a lawnmower can start that, then think about your cigarettes or anything else," Anne Frale said.

"Just be careful," added Gary Frale.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: February 08, 2018 05:19 PM
Created: February 08, 2018 10:49 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
9-year-old boy killed in crash near Los Lunas
9-year-old boy killed in crash near Los Lunas
APD: 'person of interest' seen driving missing man's car
APD is looking for this man they are calling a 'person of interest' in the disappearance of two people.

Advertisement




UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
Lawnmower sparks small fire in Bosque
Bernalillo County firefighters wet down area where small brush fire broke out.
Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics
Days of our Lives
 