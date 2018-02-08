Lawnmower sparks small fire in Bosque
Eddie Garcia
February 08, 2018 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Any time there's a visible plume of billowing smoke coming from the Bosque, it's cause for concern.
Especially in a severe drought.
Especially for those like Scott Schaffer, who lives right next door like.
"I was driving back across the bridge, saw a plume of smoke and called 911," Schaffer said.
Firefighters from Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, quickly jumped into action, knocking down the small fire in less than an hour. According to a county fire spokesman, the cause was a malfunctioning lawnmower operated by county open space.
It was not what Gary and Anne Frale were expecting, on their morning stroll.
"Very surprising. I thought somebody flipped a cigarette or something," Gary Frale said.
"That's what we were thinking because there was no lightning or anything," added Anne Frale.
Although the burn scar appears extremely small, there's a bigger message here. Advancing, severe drought is only worsening throughout the state.
"Well if a lawnmower can start that, then think about your cigarettes or anything else," Anne Frale said.
"Just be careful," added Gary Frale.
