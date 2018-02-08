Lawnmower sparks small fire in Bosque

"I was driving back across the bridge, saw a plume of smoke and called 911," Schaffer said.

Firefighters from Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, quickly jumped into action, knocking down the small fire in less than an hour. According to a county fire spokesman, the cause was a malfunctioning lawnmower operated by county open space.

It was not what Gary and Anne Frale were expecting, on their morning stroll.

"Very surprising. I thought somebody flipped a cigarette or something," Gary Frale said.

"That's what we were thinking because there was no lightning or anything," added Anne Frale.

Although the burn scar appears extremely small, there's a bigger message here. Advancing, severe drought is only worsening throughout the state.

"Well if a lawnmower can start that, then think about your cigarettes or anything else," Anne Frale said.

"Just be careful," added Gary Frale.