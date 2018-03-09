Criminals working to infiltrate private online crime watch groups

Take two guys that she says have requested to join the Facebook group. She said there's a lengthy process for anyone to get in, including searching for them on mugshots.com to see if they are connected to any type of thefts.

Most of the time, if they are found on the website, it's because they've been charged in auto theft incidents – including those two men who recently requested to join ABQ Alert. One of them was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, the other charged with receiving and transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

"They're nixed out," Glenna said. "For the most part a lot of these people that we notice, it's very immediately as far as profiling goes."

Her goal is to protect the group and the information people are sharing within in.

"Making sure that the people we're allowing in this particular group are the people that are here to help each other," she said.