Customers prevent would-be Starbucks robber from fleeing
KOB.com Web Staff
January 20, 2018 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a man named Matthew Baldonado tried to rob a northwest Albuquerque Starbucks last week at gunpoint, but his plan didn't quite work out.
Court documents state Baldonado was walking out of the Starbucks when two customers tackled him to the ground him, holding him until police arrived.
Baldonado later told police he owed his heroin drug dealer money, and had come up with the idea of robbing the Starbucks to settle his debt.
Court documents also state police later found out the gun he had was actually a BB gun.
On Saturday the state filed to have Baldonado held until trial; he will remain in jail until a hearing on that motion.
