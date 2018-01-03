Cyclists find inaccurate signs along 50-mile bike loop

The 50-mile loop is a project started in 2015 by former Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry. He said it would cost about $20 million, and was expected to be finished by early 2018. The route goes through Downtown, Old Town, across the Rio Grande, up to Balloon Fiesta Park and along the Sandias on Tramway Boulevard.

Berry said it would be a great way to promote health and make the Duke City a destination for tourists.

On Wednesday morning, Mark Motsko with the city’s Department of Municipal Development said the project is not complete. He said they know there are some signs in wrong places and they are working to fix them.

Motsko said the placement of the signs was decided based on feedback from bicyclists who rode the route both clockwise and counterclockwise. They asked that there be signs about every half mile.

According to Motsko, the loop travels through state, county, AMAFCA and MRGCD properties, which means they have to secure agreements with each agency to put signs in those areas. He says none of the agencies have turned down the agreement, and more signs will be added before the project is finished.

The city is looking at a spring completion date. Anyone with questions or concerns about signs on the loop can let them know by calling 311.