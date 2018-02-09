Da Vinci's art, inventions arrive at Albuquerque museum | KOB 4
Da Vinci's art, inventions arrive at Albuquerque museum

KOB.com Web Staff
February 09, 2018 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – He's considered one of the greatest geniuses in history.

Now, starting Saturday and lasting through July, the Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci will be taking up residence in the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

"Da Vinci: The Genius" is the name of the new exhibit opening this weekend. Spanning 15,000 square feet, visitors will be able to see the stories behind da Vinci's most famous art pieces.

Another portion of the museum will be dedicated entirely to showing off his inventions and concepts – many of brought to life for the first time.

"The models that are on display are created using the materials and the methods that would have been used in the 1500s if Leonardo himself had created some of these models," said Margaret Marino at the museum.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 09, 2018 05:45 PM
Created: February 09, 2018 05:28 PM

