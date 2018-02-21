Items stolen from rock band during Albuquerque stop | KOB 4
Items stolen from rock band during Albuquerque stop

Caleb James
February 20, 2018 11:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Indie rock band Dangerous Summer couldn't get out of Albuquerque fast enough after their Sunday night show. During a 30-minute stop for dinner at Winrock, someone pulled a smash-and-grab on the band's van.

The thieves took everything inside but their instruments -- seven MacBook's, a digital SLR camera, Canon lenses and thousands of dollars. The stolen items were worth more than $15,000.

Police arrived and offered a familiar response.

"They pretty much told us like, 'This happens all the time. That's Albuquerque," bass player A.J. Perdomo

The band's Albuquerque story is making the rounds online. Members tweeted about the burglary, and several music websites have picked up the story. There's also a GoFundMe page set up to help the band as they try to finish the rest of its U.S. tour after losing so much of what they brought along.

The band got into Oklahoma City Tuesday in time to make their scheduled show there.


February 20, 2018 11:09 PM
February 20, 2018 11:02 PM

