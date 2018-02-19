Prosecutors claim conflict of interest in suspected cop killer's case
KOB.com Web Staff
February 19, 2018 11:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The man accused of killing an Albuquerque Police Department officer appeared before a judge on Monday.
Davon Lymon faces a murder trial next month in the shooting of officer Daniel Webster. In court Monday, prosecutors claimed the defense has a conflict of interest for previously representing a witness in the case.
Judge Briana Zamora has not yet made a ruling.
Lymon is currently serving a prison sentence for federal drug and firearms convictions.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 19, 2018 11:13 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 08:45 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved