Prosecutors claim conflict of interest in suspected cop killer's case | KOB 4
Prosecutors claim conflict of interest in suspected cop killer's case

KOB.com Web Staff
February 19, 2018 11:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The man accused of killing an Albuquerque Police Department officer appeared before a judge on Monday.

Davon Lymon faces a murder trial next month in the shooting of officer Daniel Webster. In court Monday, prosecutors claimed the defense has a conflict of interest for previously representing a witness in the case.

Judge Briana Zamora has not yet made a ruling.

Lymon is currently serving a prison sentence for federal drug and firearms convictions.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 19, 2018 11:13 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 08:45 PM

