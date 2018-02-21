Work to revitalize De Anza Motor Lodge progresses
Caleb James
February 22, 2018 12:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It's a beacon of Albuquerque's cultural past, but the De Anza Motor Lodge on historic Route 66 in Nob Hill has been crumbling for years.
Wednesday begins a new chapter as contractors start a total overhaul of the property.
The property has been an eyesore for more than a decade, and it's been the subject of redevelopment talk for more than half that. If developers and the City of Albuquerque are successful, the revitalized property should have a broader effect.
"After more than a decade of cameos in movies and sympathetic glances from passersby, the famous De Anza will become 40 apartments and a retail complex," said developer Jim Trump, who bought the lodge in November.
As construction ramps up, the developers say they hope it resembles what was there historically. They're even keeping an old coffee shop here on site. It has a turquoise floor.
That colorful piece of Route 66 history reminds everyone how deeply rooted the property is in New Mexico's past, and Trump plans to have a commemorative park in honor of the Zuni Pueblo "to re-educate everybody why Zuni is so important to the De Anza and De Anza to the Zuni Pueblo."
The property also features detailed murals painted on basement walls. They're being preserved to become their own attraction on site.
New buildings should start going up at the complex in April or May, and apartments will begin leasing in December if all goes to plan. Once it's all done, Trump said he hopes the new De Anza will be part of a larger renaissance in the area.
