Deadline looms for decision on New Mexico rate case | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deadline looms for decision on New Mexico rate case

Deadline looms for decision on New Mexico rate case

The Associated Press
January 19, 2018 02:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's largest electric utility and other parties have to decide Friday whether to go along with a proposal by regulators that clears the way for a rate increase for customers.

Advertisement

A divided Public Regulation Commission approved the revamped proposal earlier this week. It calls for spreading out a roughly 1 percent increase over two years.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico estimates the average increase would be closer to 1.4 percent when other adjustments are factored in.

The utility had initially sought a 14 percent rate hike when it first approached the commission last year.

Part of the negotiations among the utility, state attorney general's office, consumer groups and others focused on coal-related investments. The federal tax overhaul also ended up playing a role as the utility plans to pass along savings from lower corporate tax rates.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 19, 2018 02:38 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APS teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting teen at gym
APS teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting teen at gym
Here's how a government shutdown could affect New Mexico
Here's how a government shutdown could affect New Mexico
ACLU study looks to debunk myths about local crime
ACLU study looks to debunk myths about local crime
1 disciplined after photos of topless students at Socorro High circulated via Snapchat
1 disciplined after photos of topless students at Socorro High circulated via Snapchat
Flu deaths in NM more than double this week
Flu deaths in NM more than double this week

Advertisement




Source: Everybody 'Kumbaya' about refreshed APD-DOJ relationship
Source: Everybody 'Kumbaya' about refreshed APD-DOJ relationship
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
PNM rate hike approved, at lower rate than previously proposed
PNM rate hike approved, at lower rate than previously proposed
Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho
Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI