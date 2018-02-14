Defense to request change of venue in shovel beating case | KOB 4
Defense to request change of venue in shovel beating case

Marian Camacho
February 14, 2018 06:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of beating and nearly killing a 17-year-old Cibola High School student is expected in court today.

Justin Hansen’s trial is set to begin in April, but today his attorneys will go before a judge requesting a change of venue.  They believe Hansen will not receive a fair trial here in Albuquerque due to the national attention this case has received.

Hansen is accused of beating Brittani Marcell back in 2008, nearly killing her.  Marcell suffered severe brain damage and could not recall anything about her attacker.  The case was considered a cold case, but Marcell later remembered Hansen’s name, leading to his arrest last year. Police say investigators used DNA evidence to link him to the attack.

This morning’s hearing is set for 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.


Marian Camacho


Created: February 14, 2018 06:58 AM

