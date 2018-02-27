Depression-era group holds final meeting | KOB 4
Depression-era group holds final meeting

KOB.com Web Staff
February 27, 2018 10:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Two men, 102-year-old Rupert Lopez and 96-year-old Alex Gallegos, were members of the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps working on projects around New Mexico. They are believed to be the last living CCC boys to be part of an alumni chapter.

That Albuquerque chapter held its last meeting with one final celebration last weekend.

The CCC leaves behind a legacy that includes the Kiwanis cabin on the Sandia Crest and projects at Bandelier National Monument, and Carlsbad Caverns.


Updated: February 27, 2018 10:35 PM
Created: February 27, 2018 09:13 PM

