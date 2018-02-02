Deputies locate 'person of interest' in Montaño body case | KOB 4
Deputies locate 'person of interest' in Montaño body case

Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018 06:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have successfully located a person of interest in the murder of a 30-year-old Albuquerque man.

Just yesterday, deputies asked for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Devan Martinez. They believe he is somehow involved in the murder of 30-year-old Roman Trujillo.

Trujillo’s body was found Jan. 21 in a ditch bank near Montaño and Fourth Street.

The murder is under investigation.


