Deputies locate 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have successfully located a person of interest in the murder of a 30-year-old Albuquerque man.
Just yesterday, deputies asked for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Devan Martinez. They believe he is somehow involved in the murder of 30-year-old Roman Trujillo.
Trujillo’s body was found Jan. 21 in a ditch bank near Montaño and Fourth Street.
The murder is under investigation.
