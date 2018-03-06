Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
David Lynch
March 06, 2018 08:11 PM
SANDOVAL COUNTY – Sandoval County deputies say multiple people are dead after a crash on southbound I-25 two miles south of Algodones Tuesday evening.
Lt. Keith Elder say two individuals were working to change a flat tire "when they and their vehicle were struck by another southbound vehicle."
Their identities have not yet been released by authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
