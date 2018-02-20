Suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
J.R. Oppenheim
February 20, 2018 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A suspect driving a stolen truck is in critical condition after Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies opened fire in the South Valley Tuesday, Sheriff Manny Gonzales said.
The investigation into the deputy-involved shooting is in its preliminary phases, but Gonzales said at a news briefing the incident began a pursuit at the CNM South Valley campus and ended in the Valley Gardens area near Gun Club Road and Coors Boulevard.
There is no immediate threat to the community at this point and all the deputies are safe, the sheriff said.
Deputies initially responded to a disruptive individual in a white pickup near the community college around 10:10 a.m., and Gonzales said they learned the vehicle was stolen.
Deputies approached the vehicle, but the driver rammed the truck into a BCSO cruiser. An authorized pursuit ensued. When the pursuit ended, Gonzales said deputies fired their weapons.
It's not yet known if the suspect was armed, if the suspect shot at the deputies, how many shots the deputies fired, or how many deputies opened fire.
"As far as we know, all our deputies are safe at this point, and that's is good news for us," Gonzales said.
Gonzales said a news conference will happen later in the week.
