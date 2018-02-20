Suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting

Deputies initially responded to a disruptive individual in a white pickup near the community college around 10:10 a.m., and Gonzales said they learned the vehicle was stolen.

Deputies approached the vehicle, but the driver rammed the truck into a BCSO cruiser. An authorized pursuit ensued. When the pursuit ended, Gonzales said deputies fired their weapons.

It's not yet known if the suspect was armed, if the suspect shot at the deputies, how many shots the deputies fired, or how many deputies opened fire.

"As far as we know, all our deputies are safe at this point, and that's is good news for us," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said a news conference will happen later in the week.