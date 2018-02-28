New Mexico kids want to take school safety message to DC

"Everyone has to worry if we're going to get shot up or something. It's just the scariest feeling ever," said one student in a video shot and produced by DATA.

"We need to feel safe,” demanded another student.

When the unbelievable seems to become the norm, these students prove fear can turn to action.

"The students were expressing 'It's time. Somebody has to do something," said DATA's principal, Lisa Myhre. "What can be done? Somebody has to speak out. This isn't right. It shouldn't be happening to us.”

DATA knows the idea is ambitious but decided to get efforts rolling to send students to Washington, D.C. The charter high school hopes to send 22 students and three administrators to the nation's capital for the March 24 "March for Our Lives." The march is being considered a call to action for a stronger sense of safety in our schools and stricter gun control.

"These kids can end up changing the world in the future," Assistant Principal Justin MacDonald said. "It might encourage them or inspire them to make even bigger differences to take bigger risks to make the world we live in a better place."

It's an idea MacDonald, Myhre and the other administrators at DATA believe is worth investing in. It isn't just about the specific cities or schools that have experienced violence. For these teens, it's about being the voice of your friend, your neighbor, your son or daughter.

These students are up against a tight deadline to raise the funds by March 9 to organize their trip to D.C. To help, click here.