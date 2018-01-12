Advertisement

Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year

Marian Camacho
January 12, 2018 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s a restaurant that has become somewhat of a New Mexico staple, and now Dion’s wants to give you the chance to win free food for a year.

The company is holding a contest, looking for the best recipe using ingredients from Dion’s such as the pizza kit, or maybe one of the baguettes.

To enter, all you have to do snap a photo of your creation, and then post it with the recipe in a public Instagram post or on the Dion’s Facebook Page.

Deadline for entries is February 9. 

Finalists will be selected for a recipe tasting and have the opportunity to share it with a panel of Dion’s experts including Dion’s CEO Mark Herman and KOBs very own Steve Stucker.

All finalists will receive a $15 gift card. The winner will be based on presentation and taste and will receive Dion’s Pizza for a year.

See all entry instructions here.


