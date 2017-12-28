DA's office employee, sister arrested for DWI moments apart

Dec. 21 was a bad night for Karina Grajeda. An officer's lapel camera rolled as he asked the 29-year-old to put her foot inside an APD squad car as she's placed into custody at the scene of her arrest for DWI.

"I'm gonna pee on your f------ seat then," Grajeda said on the recording.

According to police, an Albuquerque Police Department public service aide followed Grajeda all the way home as she weaved across lanes of traffic and even left the roadway. Officers say she was so drunk, she almost hit her mother's house with her car when she pulled in the driveway.

But as Karina Grajeda was taken into police custody, her younger sister -- 21-year-old Kassandra -- pulled up in a totally different car. According to police, officers realized she was drunk too.

As Kassandra was escorted into APD's downtown booking office, an officer's lapel cam caught the sibling reunion.

"Sister!" Karina shouted as her little sister entered the holding area.

But the biggest twist in the bizarre sister act came next.

"You said you work over at the DA's office?" one officer in the booking office asked.

Karina Grajeda is a secretary at the Bernalillo County District Attorney's office. In the lapel camera video, she asked the officers to keep it quiet.

"I can't tell you no one will find out, especially the office you work in," one officer replied.

Karina responded from a holding area bench.

"No, I don't care," she said. "I'm probably going to call tomorrow and quit."

That's when Karina got a unique pep talk from arresting officers.

"It's a holiday weekend, so it's going fly under the radar for a while," one officer said.

After a bathroom break, Kassandra returned. Both women were handcuffed to the same intake office bench. An officer had to separate the women as they consoled each other.

But then they got some consolation from an officer himself.

"If you believe for one second that no one in your job has been arrested for the same thing, you're wrong," the officer said. "There are people in my job who've been arrested for the same thing."

According to court records, Karina Grajeda has been arrested two other times for DWI while working at the Bernalillo County DA's office under previous District Attorney Kari Brandenburg. Both cases were dismissed.

A spokesman for Bernalillo County's current district attorney Raul Torrez said he was not aware of Karina Grajeda's previous arrests, but the office has a no-tolerance policy for DWI. Grajeda is on leave pending her case outcome.