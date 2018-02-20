District attorney's office creates Victim’s Resource Center

It's a process victim advocate Joan Shirley understands all too well.

"In 1999, our son Kevin was murdered along with his friends Matt and Louis in the east mountains," Shirley she said.

It took 7 1/2 years for someone to be arrested for her son’s murder. The trial ended with an acquittal, but Shirley is thankful they got their day in court and is now working to help others in similar situations.

"I needed to pay back the people who had supported me," she said

Shirley says she had an amazing support system, but that isn’t usually the case.

"There's just too many and there's not enough time, there's not enough staff,” she said.

In addition to nonprofit representatives, the Victim Resource Center will have meeting spaces, a kitchen, a lounge, and even a service dog.

"This is the kind of support that we need to provide to victims," Torrez said.

This is the second resource center of its kind in the country, Torrez said, modeled after a center in Arizona. He said many of the people who visit his office are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse. They are highly traumatized and need a quiet, private place where they can get help.

Shirley said it also provides a space for victim’s families to wait for a court hearing or a jury decision, without having to be at the courthouse right next to the alleged perpetrators family.

"When you're put together in a very small space, it's just so uncomfortable," Shirley said.

The center is expected to be finished by mid-May.