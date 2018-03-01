DIY surveillance: ABQ man discovers how it works

"But it did catch his face," he said.

That was somewhat satisfying for Franklin, the owner of that motorcycle. He said Tuesday afternoon he jumped up, ran into the alley outside his apartment and found his motorcycle laying there with the ignition destroyed.

Franklin was alerted so quickly mostly thanks to an apartment complex employee but also because of his creative camera setup and use of the mobile app "Alfred". All he needed to start was an old smartphone.

"It was in the drawer. I pulled it out downloaded the app on that phone. That's the phone I use as the camera and then the phone I have in my pocket is the viewer," Franklin said.

If you want to try something similar at home, after downloading the app set up your phone somewhere where you want it to keep an eye on things. Then if someone gets too close, the app will detect the motion and the camera will start recording.

"I could be at work 15 miles away and it will still send me alerts every time someone walks by," Franklin said.

His ignition is busted and there are going to be some costly repairs. But although not everything worked in Franklin's favor, he's thankful for the little things that made a big difference in this case.

"Thank God for the lock on the motorcycle the maintenance worker and as well being able to show police the face of the guy trying to steal it," he said.

Franklin has turned over the surveillance video to police. If you recognize the suspect, contact APD at (505) 242-COPS.

The Alfred app is free to download on Google Play and the App Store.