Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license

And if you call that office now looking for an appointment, you'll be met with an automatic message saying it's permanently closed. The letter states the medical board has suspended Hall's license.

In an interview with KOB, Hall confirmed the practice closed its doors for good on Oct. 4. That's just two-and-a-half weeks before the cease-and-desist letter was issued to Connell. Practicing, or attempting to practice, medicine in New Mexico without a license constitutes a fourth-degree felony, with a punishment that can include a fine or a stay of up to 18 months in prison.

A former employee at the practice said it would sometimes schedule 50 to 60 patients per day, many of them asking to see Dr. John.

As for how he got away with it, Connell would refrain from using his name on official documentation or prescriptions. Instead, he would update medical records, bill for treatment and even prescribe medicine under Hall's name.