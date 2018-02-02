Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license

Kassi Nelson
February 02, 2018 10:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A letter from the New Mexico Medical Board is demanding John Alexander Connell stops practicing medicine in the Duke City.

Advertisement

The reason: He's missing something essential for his profession – a license.

According to the letter, Connell presented himself as Dr. Connell or Dr. John while diagnosing and treating patients at Edwin B. Hall's psychiatry practice on Girard.

And if you call that office now looking for an appointment, you'll be met with an automatic message saying it's permanently closed. The letter states the medical board has suspended Hall's license.

In an interview with KOB, Hall confirmed the practice closed its doors for good on Oct. 4. That's just two-and-a-half weeks before the cease-and-desist letter was issued to Connell. Practicing, or attempting to practice, medicine in New Mexico without a license constitutes a fourth-degree felony, with a punishment that can include a fine or a stay of up to 18 months in prison.

A former employee at the practice said it would sometimes schedule 50 to 60 patients per day, many of them asking to see Dr. John.

As for how he got away with it, Connell would refrain from using his name on official documentation or prescriptions. Instead, he would update medical records, bill for treatment and even prescribe medicine under Hall's name.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 02, 2018 10:47 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 08:52 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading.
Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
Ruben Cuellar
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD

Advertisement




Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota