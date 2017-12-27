With son getting cancer treatment, family asks for help in finding lost dog

"He means everything. My son loves dogs first of all. But when he first found out, we had a rough couple hours. I mean he was just crying and you know praying," said Kimberly Lucero, Kamari’s mom.

The family is now calling on New Mexico to help track him down and bring him home.

"We’ve sent posts, I guess, to all the rescue groups and all the lost pet groups," Lucero said. "You know, we are just desperate. The thought of never seeing him again is just really, really, really hard."

The family is asking anyone thinks they may have seen or found Booboo to contact them on Facebook.