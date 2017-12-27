VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
With son getting cancer treatment, family asks for help in finding lost dog

Meg Hilling
December 27, 2017 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Searching for a lost dog can be difficult, but imagine not being able to search for your dog at all because you are hundreds of miles away for spinal treatment.

Kamari Lucero, who is only 7 years old, has fought cancer and is now facing some major surgeries on his spine all while his dog has gone missing. Despite the struggles he faces physically, losing his best friend that is hurting him most right now.

Away in Texas for treatment, Karmari's family pet Booboo was staying with a family friend in Albuquerque and somehow went missing.

"He means everything. My son loves dogs first of all. But when he first found out, we had a rough couple hours. I mean he was just crying and you know praying," said Kimberly Lucero, Kamari’s mom.

The family is now calling on New Mexico to help track him down and bring him home.

"We’ve sent posts, I guess, to all the rescue groups and all the lost pet groups," Lucero said. "You know, we are just desperate. The thought of never seeing him again is just really, really, really hard."

The family is asking anyone thinks they may have seen or found Booboo to contact them on Facebook.

Meg Hilling


Created: December 27, 2017 06:44 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

