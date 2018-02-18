Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up
Brittany Costello
February 18, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – She has four legs, fur and is a beloved family member, but now she's also missing after her family dropped her off for a grooming appointment.
Veronica Grines took Bailey – a 2-year-old Yorkie – to Ace of Hearts Kennel in southeast Albuquerque on Friday. It was a business they had used many times previously, which made what eventually happened even more confounding for them.
When Grines called the business to see if Bailey was ready to be picked up, she said she was told her dog was not there.
"Somebody did come in, they said they asked for my dog by name, Bailey, and that they charged them out and they left with the dog," she said. "It's been really rough these past couple days."
Grines said Bailey is loved by their family, especially her daughter who would always hold, play and run with her. Now they're left wondering how a mistake of this magnitude could have been made, and who could have Bailey now.
Ace of Hearts did offer a way to make it up to the family – a trade for a dog bred at the kennel.
But Grines said a trade isn't an option.
"Please, no questions asked. Just return the dog," she said. "We just want our family dog back."
The family is asking whoever took Bailey to return her to Ace of Hearts.
Updated: February 18, 2018 04:29 PM
Created: February 18, 2018 03:46 PM
