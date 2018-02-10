Police: Domestic dispute turns violent, woman arrested
KOB.com Web Staff
February 10, 2018 05:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say a Thursday incident started as a domestic dispute between husband and wife until Jocelyn Valdez showed up along with her two sisters.
According to court documents, Valdez and the others began beating up their sister-in-law while their 10-year-old nephew stood nearby. The 10-year-old told police he was also punched, and officers reported visible bruising on the boy.
Valdez was arrested and charged with child abuse, aggravated battery, assault and conspiracy
Updated: February 10, 2018 05:17 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 04:14 PM
