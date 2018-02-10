Police: Domestic dispute turns violent, woman arrested | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Domestic dispute turns violent, woman arrested

KOB.com Web Staff
February 10, 2018 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say a Thursday incident started as a domestic dispute between husband and wife until Jocelyn Valdez showed up along with her two sisters.

Advertisement

According to court documents, Valdez and the others began beating up their sister-in-law while their 10-year-old nephew stood nearby. The 10-year-old told police he was also punched, and officers reported visible bruising on the boy.

Valdez was arrested and charged with child abuse, aggravated battery, assault and conspiracy


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 10, 2018 05:17 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 04:14 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Flu season in 'second wave'
Flu season in 'second wave'
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Community support helps former paramedic cope with PTSD
Community support helps former paramedic cope with PTSD
State currently employing criminal sexual penetration convict
State currently employing criminal sexual penetration convict

Advertisement




Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Figure skating team event continues
January 5, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Bradie Tennell performs in the ladies free skate program during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
 