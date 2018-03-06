Double homicide suspect to remain behind bars
KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 06:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tuesday marked the first appearance in district court for the man accused of killing two Albuquerque residents.
At that appearance, a judge decided that James Knight would stay behind bars until his trial. He cited several factors in Knight being a flight risk, including the fact he tried legally changing his name and having connections in Arizona.
