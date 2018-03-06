Double homicide suspect to remain behind bars | KOB 4
Double homicide suspect to remain behind bars

March 06, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tuesday marked the first appearance in district court for the man accused of killing two Albuquerque residents.

At that appearance, a judge decided that James Knight would stay behind bars until his trial. He cited several factors in Knight being a flight risk, including the fact he tried legally changing his name and having connections in Arizona.


Updated: March 06, 2018 06:28 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 05:03 PM

Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Governor to sign bill to raise teacher pay
BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road
Family of victim in horrific killing relieved after suspect denied release
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger
View updating results for municipal elections across New Mexico
Mayor Keller reacts to City Council passing tax increase
A familiar face to lead KOB 4 news team
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
