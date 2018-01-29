Person of interest sought, victim identified in downtown homicide

APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said Monday that 30-year-old Krystal Agetha Aragon was dropped off at the hospital in downtown Albuquerque Sunday. She died from gunshot wounds, and the incident forced the hospital to shut down for about two hours.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but they are looking for a driver and a vehicle wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. APD released three images showing a white vehicle. Surveillance cameras near a gas station on Central Avenue captured those images.