Person of interest sought, victim identified in downtown homicide
Person of interest sought, victim identified in downtown homicide

J.R. Oppenheim
January 29, 2018 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the woman whose shooting death prompted a lockdown at a Presbyterian Hospital over the weekend.

APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik said Monday that 30-year-old Krystal Agetha Aragon was dropped off at the hospital in downtown Albuquerque Sunday. She died from gunshot wounds, and the incident forced the hospital to shut down for about two hours.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but they are looking for a driver and a vehicle wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. APD released three images showing a white vehicle. Surveillance cameras near a gas station on Central Avenue captured those images.

Call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP with any information on this case.


Updated: January 29, 2018 05:23 PM
Created: January 29, 2018 03:28 PM

