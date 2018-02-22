What's behind the recent outbreak of school threats?

Ley said that's actually more likely than turning the gun on others.

"Social isolation, mental health issues, drug and alcohol issues access to guns or firearms, that is a whole lot of kids," he said. "Most of the kids that have those risk factors won't engage in these kinds of behaviors."

But it doesn't mean those children don't need help.

"The absolute best thing you can do for a troubled teen is to sit down and have a conversation with them," Ley said.

Do not be afraid to bring up tough topics like suicide or violent thoughts, Ley said.

"The reality is if you are thinking that, you need to ask that," he said. "Chances are pretty good that thought is already in your teen's head.

"Asking these questions in a nonjudgmental, non-threatening, non-shaming way is the way we get to help teenagers get support dealing with these issues."

Law enforcement and schools have no option but to take every single threat seriously. Many turn out to be pranks, which Ley said is a cry for help.

"We as humans use humor to relieve anxiety," he said. "And so when a kid is, you know, joking about this kind of stuff, they're telling us 'I'm nervous about this. This hurts and I don't know what to do with this."

If you need help, here is the phone number to the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 1 (855) NM-CRISIS (662-7474).