Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants

The pants are black, cotton, and a leg that's no more than 6 inches wide. According to the Tome Elementary School’s uniform code, the pants check the boxes. It's the same pair Cami has been wearing since school began in September.

"It's March. There are two months left in school, and all of the sudden it’s an issue,” Andrews said.

Along with being the reason the 12-year-old got sent home from school early, they were also the reason she was sent to the office and forced to change into a different pair the school had on hand last week. Cami said the pair was too big for her.

"I felt like they were kind of like teasing on me because there were other students wearing the same kind of pants I had on and they didn’t say anything to them," Cami said.

Andrews said she's spent hours searching for a pair of pants that fits her growing pre-teen and the school's dress code. She's even scoured the boy's section at Walmart to find a pair the school won’t take issue with.

"We live in Los Lunas. This is a rural area. There's not a lot of stores around here for us to shop," she said. "And for me to come home from work after working all day then having to go back into Albuquerque is not an option."

Now the mom wants staff to reassess their priorities and worry more about what her child is learning than what she's wearing.

The school's principal did not respond to request for comment, but the spokesperson for the district said it's up to every school to enforce the dress code they see fit for students.

Cami said she wore the exact same pair of pants to school Wednesday in a different color, and received a compliment from a guidance counselor.

"My counselor said, 'Oh yay, you're finally in dress code,'" she said.