Drinking on NYE? Here's how you can get home safely

Hawker Vanguard
December 29, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Sunday night will mark New Year's celebrations all across the city. It's a time of looking back, looking forward and, for many, looking at the bottom of their glasses as they finish a drink.

It's easy to have one too many beverages, leading many to ask themselves the question at one time or another: Is it safe to get behind the wheel? New Mexico's DWI numbers continue to rise – despite warnings erected on billboards all around the city – but you don't have to add to them.

For those living in the Albuquerque metro, Uber and Bernalillo County are teaming up to get you home safely by providing $10 towards a ride. All you have to do is use the promo code ABQNYE17.

AAA New Mexico is offering Tipsy Tow this year, and it can be used by downloading the AAA app or calling the insurance company directly at 1(800)222-4357. They're offering one-way, one-time rides in a 10-mile radius.

Experts are also reminding everyone that the effects of alcohol can stay in your system for up to 20 hours, so simply sleeping it off until the next morning may not always work.

For those who live in other parts of the state, click here to see how you can get a ride home.







