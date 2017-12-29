Drinking on NYE? Here's how you can get home safely

It's easy to have one too many beverages, leading many to ask themselves the question at one time or another: Is it safe to get behind the wheel? New Mexico's DWI numbers continue to rise – despite warnings erected on billboards all around the city – but you don't have to add to them.

For those living in the Albuquerque metro, Uber and Bernalillo County are teaming up to get you home safely by providing $10 towards a ride. All you have to do is use the promo code ABQNYE17.