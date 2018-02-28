Dulce schools, Navajo Tech locked down after threats

In the Four Corners town of Crownpoint, officials put Navajo Technical University on a "code red lockdown" for about an hour Wednesday morning due to a threat.

A statement from the university said a code red lockdown includes locking classroom buildings and keeping students, staff and faculty indoors and away from windows. No one was allowed to enter or leave the campus during that time.

The university also had a "code yellow" where security screens visitors, locked exterior doors and monitors campus activity.

School officials did not specify the nature of the threat.

