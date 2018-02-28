Dulce schools, Navajo Tech locked down after threats
KOB.com Web Staff
February 28, 2018 02:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Schools in one New Mexico town and a university in another locked down their campuses after receiving threats on Wednesday.
Police at the Jicarilla Apache Reservation in northwest New Mexico said all Dulce Independent Schools facilities were put on lockdown following a shooting threat made via phone. Jicarilla Police, along with state officials, are currently working to clear those schools.
There was no other immediate information on the threat.
In the Four Corners town of Crownpoint, officials put Navajo Technical University on a "code red lockdown" for about an hour Wednesday morning due to a threat.
A statement from the university said a code red lockdown includes locking classroom buildings and keeping students, staff and faculty indoors and away from windows. No one was allowed to enter or leave the campus during that time.
The university also had a "code yellow" where security screens visitors, locked exterior doors and monitors campus activity.
School officials did not specify the nature of the threat.
