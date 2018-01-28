DWI driver's car rolls into police unit before he is arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A New Mexico man was arrested for his third DWI Friday evening.
But before a state police officer could pull over Jose Sotelo on suspicion of drunk driving that night, they say his car actually rolled backwards and hit the police officer's unit.
Sotelo reportedly performed poorly in field sobriety tests and was driving on a suspended license. He is staying behind bars until a bond is set for him.
