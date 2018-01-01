VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

18 arrest made for DWI over New Year's

KOB.com Web Staff
January 01, 2018 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It was a busy couple of days for area law enforcement.

Advertisement

In Bernalillo County, four people were arrested for drunken driving on New Year's Eve with 14 more on New Year's Day.

One man got arrested for his fourth suspected DWI, and that's not his only charge. When police found 56-year-old Rodney Poston, they say he was allegedly holding his ex-wife against her will in his vehicle.

That vehicle was not working because of his interlock device. Police arrested Poston for the DWI and false imprisonment.

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 01, 2018 06:27 PM
Created: January 01, 2018 02:29 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
New Year, new laws in New Mexico
New Year, new laws in New Mexico
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Carrizozo man killed when car crashes into tow truck
Carrizozo man killed when car crashes into tow truck

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
Shots ringing in 2018 land in people's homes
Shots ringing in 2018 land in people's homes
Personal trainers not regulated in New Mexico
Personal trainers not regulated in New Mexico
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
Best of 4 Investigates: Hard-hitting stories from 2017
Best of 4 Investigates: Hard-hitting stories from 2017