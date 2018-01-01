18 arrest made for DWI over New Year's
January 01, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It was a busy couple of days for area law enforcement.
In Bernalillo County, four people were arrested for drunken driving on New Year's Eve with 14 more on New Year's Day.
One man got arrested for his fourth suspected DWI, and that's not his only charge. When police found 56-year-old Rodney Poston, they say he was allegedly holding his ex-wife against her will in his vehicle.
That vehicle was not working because of his interlock device. Police arrested Poston for the DWI and false imprisonment.
