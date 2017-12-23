VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Early morning shooting may have been self-defense, police say

KOB.com Web Staff
December 23, 2017 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Montgomery near Carlisle.

According to officers, a woman's ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment around 2 a.m. with a firearm. While in the apartment, police say, he got into a struggle with another man.

"There was a confrontation somewhere inside the apartment and shots were fired," said Simon Drobik, spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department. "We do have the individual in custody that shot the other gentleman."

Police say they've been interviewing all witnesses in the incident, but at this point it seems as though it may be a case of self-defense.

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 23, 2017 10:30 PM
Created: December 23, 2017 07:31 PM

