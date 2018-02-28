East Mountains residents preparing for wildfire season
Kassi Nelson
February 28, 2018 07:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Drought, weather and safety are at the top of people's minds in the East Mountains. Some people have already spent all winter preparing for this year's wildfire season.
Will Duff and his wife Dorothy live off Skyland Boulevard south of Tijeras. They know getting ready for wildfire season is a lot of work, but it’s not something they're willing to do halfway.
"If there's a fire nearby we experience stark terror because it’s just devastating," Duff said.
His home is surrounded by forests and looks much different than when he bought it. Before it had wood sides and a composite roof, now the house is stucco with a metal roof. The land around their home looks different too.
"When we got here if you stood here and looked up the hill you could see about as far as that tank it was solid, solid stuff a tree about every four feet little trees bushes," he said.
Duff and his wife have spent hours thinning out hundreds of trees over the years. They work year-round to make sure their home is protected.
"This is the worst, driest winter we’ve ever seen in 18 years and lots of wind," he said. "It's as fire-prone now as fire season."
Credits
Kassi Nelson
Created: February 28, 2018 07:25 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved