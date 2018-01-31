Neighborhood seeing spike in crime amid new development

"We have had enough, and we're going to be ready the next time they're in the area to protect ourselves, our property and our wellbeing," said Brian, an area resident who didn’t want to be identified further. "That’s the point I’m at now because I’m a little frustrated."

Brian said there have been a handful of burglaries in the last few months alone. In the past couple weeks, there have been three burglaries at his home.

"One after another, homes being broken into in this area," he said. "So that's our biggest concern right now," he said.

From his wife's car to jewelry and electronics, Brian said the most recent attempted thief even injured his dog's paw.

"This development that neighbors us to the west has actually opened up some opportunities for criminals to gain access into our backyards," he said, referring to newly opened El Vado Place Apartments and the ongoing construction at the El Vado Motel.

"What's happening is they're seeing accessibility," Brian continued. "They're seeing that they can come piggyback off that property, easily jump into our yards, which they weren’t able to do before when this was all fenced up."

Neighbors voiced those concerns in an email to the property manager. In a response, the manager said last month they hired Albuquerque Courtesy Patrol.

"We've been trying to do all we can and we just feel frustrated it just doesn't seem to be helping," Brian said.

Brian said he's already spent thousands in security upgrades. Now he's hoping the community, police department, even property owners can figure out some way to fight this problem.