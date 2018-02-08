Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon

One robber in the cartoon is clad in a black vest featuring a skull and "MS 13," a reference to the Central American gang regularly referenced by President Donald Trump. A second robber appears to resemble a Muslim terrorist wielding a machete and wearing lit sticks of dynamite.

Shame on the @ABQJournal for stooping to a new low and publishing a heinous and bigoted depiction of Dreamers in today’s paper that serves only to sow division in our community. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) February 7, 2018

Words and images are still hateful and offensive, even when they appear in a cartoon. The @ABQJournal should apologize. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) February 8, 2018

In a joint statement released Thursday, Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich joined Reps. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Steve Pearce and Ben Ray Lujan in condemning the cartoon. The statement was also issued on behalf of Attorney General Hector Balderas.

Here is their statement:

"The day after the Journal editorialized to say 'our elected representatives in Washington should put aside some of the vitriol and make a real effort to come to agreement on an immigration reform package,’ the editors printed a cartoon that does the exact opposite.

"Instead of putting aside the vitriol, this cartoon feeds it. It plays to the most false and negative stereotype of 'Dreamers,' which can only serve to enrage extremists. Instead of highlighting some middle ground that could be fertile for agreement, this cartoon pushes the two sides further into their respective corners.

"Aside from the obviously racist undertones of this cartoon – coming from an artist with a history of racist cartoons – its goal is clearly to destroy an immigration compromise, not to promote one.

"It's never the right time to refer to a group of nearly 800,000 people as criminals, especially when they are active members of our communities, including military service members, teachers, doctors, business owners and more. And now is absolutely the wrong time to print such a divisive cartoon."

Several Latino organizations endorsed the statement from the New Mexico delegation.

Karen Moses, the editor in chief at the Journal, issued an apology for the cartoon. She said the intent of the opinion page is to encourage debate with the community, but she acknowledged the Delonas cartoon had the opposite effect.

"In hindsight, instead of generating debate, this cartoon only inflamed emotions. This was not the intent, and for that, the Journal apologizes," Moses wrote. "I repeat that the Albuquerque Journal does not condone racism or bigotry in any form."