VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Elementary school playground burned over the weekend

Kasia Gregorczyk
January 07, 2018 11:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It proved to be a big disappointment for neighborhood kids and Osuna Elementary students who enjoy their time on the school’s playground.

Advertisement

That playground went up in flames Friday evening sometime before 10 p.m.

By Sunday evening, many parents and students at the elementary school had already heard about the damage done.

“It looked way different here than it looked in the picture because it looked different. It looked worse in real life than in the picture,” said Giada Gonzalez, a 5th grader at Osuna.

Gonzalez also said this was the second time a playground at a school she was attending caught fire. This suspected act of vandalism ruined the far left corner of the playground, including slides.

“I want to thank whoever called the Albuquerque Fire Department on Friday evening. Without a doubt, you are a hero that helped save further damage from occurring to our playground, classrooms and surrounding homes,” Principal Hanna Myers said in a recorded message sent to parents over the weekend.

Myers added in her message that she'd be working with authorities once the week starts back up. In the meantime, the damaged area is being blocked off and faculty is asking everyone to avoid the burned area until they can get it fixed.

The Albuquerque Fire Department was not able to provide any additional details on the fire over the weekend.  


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kasia Gregorczyk


Updated: January 07, 2018 11:06 PM
Created: January 07, 2018 10:05 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California

Advertisement




Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Reinstated UNM ski team celebrates weekend victory
Rebecca Fiegl, Vegard Busengdal, Katharine Irwin, Tyler Theis, Haley Cutler
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf