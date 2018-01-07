Elementary school playground burned over the weekend

“It looked way different here than it looked in the picture because it looked different. It looked worse in real life than in the picture,” said Giada Gonzalez, a 5th grader at Osuna.

Gonzalez also said this was the second time a playground at a school she was attending caught fire. This suspected act of vandalism ruined the far left corner of the playground, including slides.

“I want to thank whoever called the Albuquerque Fire Department on Friday evening. Without a doubt, you are a hero that helped save further damage from occurring to our playground, classrooms and surrounding homes,” Principal Hanna Myers said in a recorded message sent to parents over the weekend.

Myers added in her message that she'd be working with authorities once the week starts back up. In the meantime, the damaged area is being blocked off and faculty is asking everyone to avoid the burned area until they can get it fixed.



The Albuquerque Fire Department was not able to provide any additional details on the fire over the weekend.