Event seeks to give babies a fighting chance

March 06, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Tuesday morning, the Albuquerque March of Dimes office will host its kickoff event for the 2018 March for Babies.

March of Dimes reports babies are increasingly being born prematurely, and they are continuing to research why.

“There is not one answer,” said Aisha Smith, Development Manager of the Albuquerque March of Dimes office. “If someone says there is one answer I would be skeptical. We have access to health care issues, access to quality health care issues, adequate pre-natal care, we have the opioid addiction is affecting it.”

March of Babies is the organization’s largest fundraiser. It helps them fund research and services that support families who experience a premature birth, and advocate for policy that supports healthy moms and strong babies.

Adriana Nichols and her husband know all too well how terrifying and heartbreaking a premature birth can be.

"One moment everything's going fine and the next moment, doctors are rushing in and the monitors are going off," said Adriana Nichols, Ambassador Family Volunteer for the March of Dimes Albuquerque office.

Nichols has given birth to four premature babies. Three of them are now healthy, growing kids. One of them, born in 2013 did not survive.

She says with the work March of Dimes is doing, that same pregnancy may have seen a different outcome this year.

"If he would've been born now, he would've at least been given a fighting chance," said Nichols. She says she saw the technology constantly changing and improving through her four premature births.

March of Dimes encourages everyone to get involved in this year’s March for Babies to help give more babies a fighting chance.

"Hopefully one day my story can be a thing of the past," said Nichols.

Tuesday’s kickoff event is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Albuquerque Museum. The March for Babies will be on May 12th.

For more information on the Albuquerque event click here.

To learn more about March of Dimes click here.


