Extra police presence expected at Rio Rancho High School | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Extra police presence expected at Rio Rancho High School

Marian Camacho
February 21, 2018 06:44 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Extra police presence is expected at Rio Rancho High School this morning following a threat posted on social media.

Advertisement

The threat emerged Tuesday and quickly spread among the community. KOB had multiple parents call in to the newsroom and reach out online in regards to the threat.

Rio Rancho Public Schools sent a letter out to all parents saying they are aware of the threat and are working alongside police to ensure the safety at the school.

Rio Rancho Police said they are investigating the threat of possible violence to the school. The department asks that any tips be given to the Regional Communications Center by calling 505-891-7226.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 21, 2018 06:44 AM
Created: February 21, 2018 06:44 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Police investigating threat to Rio Rancho High School
Social media threat, left; and Rio Rancho High School, right
Items stolen from rock band during Albuquerque stop
Items stolen from rock band during Albuquerque stop
Grandmother of murdered toddler wants justice
Grandmother of murdered toddler wants justice
Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
William Atchison

Advertisement




Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Extra police presence expected at Rio Rancho High School
Extra police presence expected at Rio Rancho High School
Evangelist Rev. Billy Graham dies at the age of 99
Billy Graham
New Mexico Legislature gets flurry of harassment complaints
New Mexico Legislature gets flurry of harassment complaints
Snow expected in northern New Mexico
Snow expected in northern New Mexico
 