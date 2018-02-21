Extra police presence expected at Rio Rancho High School
Marian Camacho
February 21, 2018 06:44 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Extra police presence is expected at Rio Rancho High School this morning following a threat posted on social media.
The threat emerged Tuesday and quickly spread among the community. KOB had multiple parents call in to the newsroom and reach out online in regards to the threat.
Rio Rancho Public Schools sent a letter out to all parents saying they are aware of the threat and are working alongside police to ensure the safety at the school.
Rio Rancho Police said they are investigating the threat of possible violence to the school. The department asks that any tips be given to the Regional Communications Center by calling 505-891-7226.
