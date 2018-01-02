VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Extremely dry conditions continue for Albuquerque

Jorge Torres
January 02, 2018 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- While an arctic blast is producing dangerously cold temperatures for much of the United States including the eastern plains of New Mexico, Albuquerque has remained relatively unscathed from the cold impacts.

Advertisement

But something else may be impacting your health: the ridiculously dry conditions. Living in the desert, you would think we'd be used to this. Even for Albuquerque, this is bad.

MORE: KOB.com's weather page
MORE: Deadly cold disrupts US; warming centers open in Deep South

What makes it worse is your heater. It is typically dry in the winter no matter where you are. But with temperatures being cold, the humidity is higher.

When you have your heater on full blast, the humidity drops significantly, meaning increased dry skin, chapped lips, static charge and nosebleeds.

To help alleviate these issues, invest in a humidifier for your home, carry around plenty of moisturizer and lip balm, and consider lowering your heater a few degrees. It can go a long way to make you feel somewhat comfortable for the rest of winter.  

Credits

Jorge Torres


Updated: January 02, 2018 05:40 PM
Created: January 02, 2018 05:02 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Baby born on interstate after what police thought was a pursuit
Baby born on interstate after what police thought was a pursuit
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach

Advertisement




Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Woman charged with stealing from her own grandmother
Woman charged with stealing from her own grandmother
Investigation continues after police find body in Rio Grande
Investigation continues after police find body in Rio Grande

Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps