Extremely dry conditions continue for Albuquerque

What makes it worse is your heater. It is typically dry in the winter no matter where you are. But with temperatures being cold, the humidity is higher.

When you have your heater on full blast, the humidity drops significantly, meaning increased dry skin, chapped lips, static charge and nosebleeds.

To help alleviate these issues, invest in a humidifier for your home, carry around plenty of moisturizer and lip balm, and consider lowering your heater a few degrees. It can go a long way to make you feel somewhat comfortable for the rest of winter.