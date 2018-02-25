Eye on New Mexico: A crisis of harmful childhood experiences | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: A crisis of harmful childhood experiences

Colton Shone
February 25, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico ranks near the bottom of all 50 states when it comes to the rate of children with adverse or even harmful experiences.

For this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone sits down with representatives from a local child advocacy organization to discuss the troubling trends and how harmful childhood experiences can have devastating long-term consequences.

Colton Shone


Created: February 25, 2018 02:19 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

