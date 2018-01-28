Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises

Jen French
January 28, 2018 07:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Buses were supposed to be fully operational along the Albuquerque Rapid Transit at this point.

Advertisement

Instead, the lanes remain deserted, some businesses along Central are permanently impacted and there's no set date for when the transit line will be running at full force.

For this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Jen French sits down with Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton to discuss the project and its unfulfilled promises.

Watch the above video for more.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Jen French


Created: January 28, 2018 07:00 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18
APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18
Downtown Presbyterian locked down for nearly 2 hours after gunshot victim dropped off
Downtown Presbyterian locked down for nearly 2 hours after gunshot victim dropped off
Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises
Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises
DWI driver's car rolls into police unit before he is arrested
DWI driver's car rolls into police unit before he is arrested

Advertisement




APD issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia, seizures
APD issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia, seizures
Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Beauty school helps fundraise for mother, daughter hospitalized after car accidents
Beauty school helps fundraise for mother, daughter hospitalized after car accidents