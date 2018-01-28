Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises
Jen French
January 28, 2018 07:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Buses were supposed to be fully operational along the Albuquerque Rapid Transit at this point.
Instead, the lanes remain deserted, some businesses along Central are permanently impacted and there's no set date for when the transit line will be running at full force.
For this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Jen French sits down with Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton to discuss the project and its unfulfilled promises.
