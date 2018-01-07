VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: The process of transferring to a different APS school

Erica Zucco
January 07, 2018 03:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The school transfer period has opened for students in the Albuquerque Public Schools district.

Advertisement

For this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Erica Zucco sat down with representatives from the district to discuss the process, what drives some students to change schools and the things parents have to remember when transferring their children.

Watch the above video for more.  


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Erica Zucco


Created: January 07, 2018 03:28 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
HP recalls batteries in over 50,000 laptops
HP recalls batteries in over 50,000 laptops
Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods
Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods

Advertisement




Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
Average US gas price jumps 3 cents to $2.54 for regular
Average US gas price jumps 3 cents to $2.54 for regular
Santa Fe Public Schools hires new security firm
Santa Fe Public Schools hires new security firm
New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot
New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary