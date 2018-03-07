Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site

KOB.com Web Staff
March 07, 2018 07:17 PM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. -- A bomb threat at the Facebook data center construction project prompted a lockdown Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Los Lunas Police Department confirmed the threat came in around 10:30 a.m. Police cleared the scene as a bomb squad investigated a suspicious package.

Around 1 p.m., New Mexico State Police and an Albuquerque Police Department bomb squad determined the area was safe and secured the scene without further incident, according to a Los Lunas police spokesperson.

In Santa Fe, a suspicious package has prompted the evacuation of the post office across from city hall. New Mexico State Police are checking out that package.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 07, 2018 07:17 PM
Created: March 07, 2018 11:05 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Motorcyclist dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing
A motorcyclist died after crashing at Wyoming and Central on March 7.
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site

Advertisement




Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants
Governor signs $6.3 billion state budget
Gov. Susana Martinez signs fiscal year 2019 budget
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Blowing dust a problem for Santa Fe neighborhood
Blowing dust a problem for Santa Fe neighborhood
Mayor-elect wants to make Santa Fe more affordable, sustainable
Mayor-elect wants to make Santa Fe more affordable, sustainable
 