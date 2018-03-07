Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site
KOB.com Web Staff
March 07, 2018 07:17 PM
LOS LUNAS, N.M. -- A bomb threat at the Facebook data center construction project prompted a lockdown Wednesday.
The Los Lunas Police Department confirmed the threat came in around 10:30 a.m. Police cleared the scene as a bomb squad investigated a suspicious package.
Around 1 p.m., New Mexico State Police and an Albuquerque Police Department bomb squad determined the area was safe and secured the scene without further incident, according to a Los Lunas police spokesperson.
In Santa Fe, a suspicious package has prompted the evacuation of the post office across from city hall. New Mexico State Police are checking out that package.
