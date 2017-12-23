Family celebrates recently deceased man's poignant Christmas tradition

No one could stop Dan Milligan from giving, even when he turned 87.

"Sometimes I would ask him not to because it was dangerous, you know. We were afraid," she said. "He was frail and older and it was…we felt like it wasn't the smartest thing to do.

"He wouldn't care."

Dan Milligan continued to give and give, and his family supported him, through the tough times and the good.

And to the end. For years, Dan had been suffering from a lung disease.

"He'd been struggling to breathe for quite a long time," Helena Milligan said. "This last year as a really tough one. It was a really tough year on him. So he finally passed this September."

It was a life that included not just helping his local community, but serving his country as well, in the Korean War.

Things won't ever be the same for the family – but the Milligans plan on continuing in Dan's name.

"He's there. He'll be there," Helena Milligan said. "He's looking at us. I'm sure he's in heaven. I'm sure tomorrow night when we go out, I think he's going to have a smile on his face just knowing that we're out there and doing what we should be doing – helping other people."