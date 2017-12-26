Family delivers Christmas cheer to hospital after teen hurt in ATV accident

"I think we're experiencing a true Christmas miracle because he's still here with us today, and unfortunately we're going through a lot as far as injuries and everything. But the fact of it is that he's still here to celebrate Christmas with us, and it was definitely one to remember," said Vanessa Sifuente, a sister of Wyatt's.

Sifuente said only three people are allowed in the ICU unit of the hospital at a time, so different members of Taylor's family have been cycling through to spend time with him.

The teen didn't want any help, but family – especially grandmothers – have a way of coming to the rescue.

"Everyone wants to come to grandma's house. We weren't sure that we were going to get to do that, and so we packed everything up, put it in the car and we came up here and spread," said Wyatt's grandma, Elaine Brunton. "We spread everything out and we had a wonderful time together."

Click here to donate to Wyatt's recovery efforts.

Wyatt has been dealing with a lot of pain, and his parents have been worried sick. But for the first time in a long time, Wyatt was laughing and smiling.

"You could just see the relief that had left them to see that he was happy and he wasn't hurting, and so it was awesome to see. It really was," Sifuente said.

"Because they had not had a good meal – a good, home-cooked meal for all all week long," Brunton added.

For Wyatt's family, one made up of military members and first responders, helping others has always come first.

"Circumstances aren't the greatest," Sifuente said, "but it brought our entire family together. We didn't think we were going to be able to have a Christmas where everybody was together, because my mom was supposed to be working, my sister is in Guam, my other sister is a dispatcher. She's supposed to be working as well, so the fact that we were all able to be together was a very big blessing."

As this family has found out this year, the spirit of Christmas is that it doesn't matter where you celebrate. Because it's the people that make it home.

"Everything, you know, comes together," Sifuente said. "Works together for good."