Family loses almost everything in home fire just days before Christmas

“It was just a matter of minutes before the whole living room was engulfed, the front door with the flames coming out,” said Joe Leiba, the man whose home burned down.

Settled just outside of Farmington, Leiba, his fiancé and their two daughters called upper Fruitland home. But their life, and their Christmas, would be forever changed in a matter of minutes.

“My two daughters had set their alarm for 5:00 the next morning because they wanted to get up and play before they went to school,” Leiba said. “Well they got up and it was really hot, so they turned down the furnace, but then they heard some noise coming from the ceiling.”

Just like that, smoke and flames filled the home. Leiba said they escaped them just in time, after using all of multiple extinguishers to do his best to suppress the raging fire.

“I threw my boots out the door and literally that's all I have,” he said. “I threw my boots out the door, and when I got to the door they handed me robe because I was naked. I wouldn't call it a panic, but I was trying to put it out and chase everybody out.”

They're now left without their IDs, birth certificates and almost everything else. The family managed to get away with not much more than their lives.

While the community has pitched in with some Christmas gifts for the two little girls, Leiba said they now have to start all over. Anyone interested in lending the Leibas a helping hand can donate here.