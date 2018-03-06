Family of victim in horrific killing relieved after suspect denied release | KOB 4
Family of victim in horrific killing relieved after suspect denied release

Joy Wang
March 06, 2018 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – He's accused of stabbing a local cab driver to death with a sword, a crime police say he admitted to carrying out.

But on Tuesday – in an emotional courtroom where only a few guards separated Victor Ortiz from friends and families of the victim – the suspect's lawyer asked the judge to release him because he has more family support.

It was a request the judge denied, to the relief of Khalil Jabbour's loved ones.

"He is a danger to the community, and the court had made the right decision," said Sami Jabbour, Khalil's brother. "They didn't reserve themselves."

Police say Ortiz attacked his cab driver on July 20, but in the motion filed to release him, his attorney said his client was a "successful businessman, active in his church and helped neighbors."

Sami Jabbour, meanwhile, said all those things are in the past.

"Ever since the court has said he's dangerous and he should be behind bars until this day; that has never changed," he said. "For that, I really applaud the judge for making his own…the right decision."

Now Ortiz is in the process of completing a competency exam to see if he can stand trial.

"The sooner that can be done," the judge said, "the faster we can come up with some decision about where this case is going."


Updated: March 06, 2018 05:17 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 04:16 PM

