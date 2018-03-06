Family of victim in horrific killing relieved after suspect denied release

"He is a danger to the community, and the court had made the right decision," said Sami Jabbour, Khalil's brother. "They didn't reserve themselves."

Police say Ortiz attacked his cab driver on July 20, but in the motion filed to release him, his attorney said his client was a "successful businessman, active in his church and helped neighbors."

Sami Jabbour, meanwhile, said all those things are in the past.

"Ever since the court has said he's dangerous and he should be behind bars until this day; that has never changed," he said. "For that, I really applaud the judge for making his own…the right decision."

Now Ortiz is in the process of completing a competency exam to see if he can stand trial.

"The sooner that can be done," the judge said, "the faster we can come up with some decision about where this case is going."