Family spends Christmas Day searching for stolen car

"You don't want to be sad because it's going to bring the rest of the family down," Patrick Kirk said. "You just do the best you can. Go with it."

Back and forth across town on Christmas Day, Kirk and his son-in-law, Payden Kelly, criss-crossed the metro searching for Kirk's Ford F-350. It was stolen from a Drury Inn parking lot on Christmas Eve, as Kirk was visiting family from the Gallup area.

"It's a whole different thing when it hits home," said Kelly. "You hear about it with everyone else."

The common bond between car theft victims was stark, and clearly evident during their mission around town.

"Haven't found my truck but we found three other stolen vehicles in parking lots," Kirk said.

From parking lots to vacant lots, the pair spent all day Christmas looking for the F-350 that vanished hours earlier. Instead they found others – clearly abandoned and stripped.

"Radios were gone, windows were broke," he said.

It was proof they were far from the only victims over the holiday weekend. Terrance Martin was another.

"There's my transportation," said Martin, pointing to his feet.

In southeast Albuquerque near Gibson and Girard, Martin's car was stolen Friday right from right in front of his apartment.

It was the third time in just six weeks his car has been stolen.

"I was inside with my grandkids," Martin said. "My son was on his way over to drop off some Christmas gifts and he never showed up. Then he called me about 15 minutes later and said, 'Dad, I need the license plate from your truck. Somebody stole it and I'm following them.'"

That ''somebody was caught" on complex security cameras.

But Martin is almost used to it by now. He's gone grocery shopping less times than his Jeep has been stolen in the last month and a half.

"November 8th they stole it. I got it back on the 28th," Martin said. "I think December 2nd or 3rd they stole it again, I got it back a week later.

"Now they stole it again Friday."

Martin runs a hot dog cart, but without his car he has no way to pull it.

"It's a big hit," he said. "A big hit."

Martin said police were contacted as his son followed his stolen Jeep, but dispatchers advised the family to back off for safety.

Kirk, meanwhile, said the stolen cars he reported finding during their search were still sitting in the same place hours later.